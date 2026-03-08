PM visits residence of late Zaeem Qadri, offers condolences

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited the residence of senior politician and former provincial minister, the late Zaeem Qadri, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The prime minister offered prayers for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for patience and strength for the family members during this difficult time.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the services of the late Zaeem Qadri for democracy will always be remembered.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Talha Burki were also present during the visit.