48th OIC CFM to focus on Palestine, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): The 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) hosted by Pakistan here on 22-23 March 2022 will focus on the longstanding issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

According to Foreign Office, the thematic focus of the Ministerial Conference is on ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development. The meeting will coincide with the 75th anniversary celebrations of Pakistan’s Independence.



Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States are attending the CFM. They will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade on 23 March 2022 as Guests of Honour.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi of the People’s Republic of China will attend as a Special Guest.



Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations system, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.



Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural session on 22 March 2022. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the CFM.



The CFM assumes special significance given the backdrop of opportunities and challenges before the Muslim world in the political, security, social and economic spheres. Apart from an appraisal of the global and regional landscapes, the CFM will inter alia reaffirm the long- standing solidarity and support of its membership with the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir; reiterate its resolve to combat rising Islamophobia; and discuss strategies to counter the effects of climate change, vaccine inequity and erosion in progress towards SDGs.



The CFM will review and assess the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Ministerial meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will also take place on the sidelines.



The Ministerial meeting will take stock of the decisions taken at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC-CFM held in Islamabad in December 2021 to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.



The Islamabad Ministerial will consider and adopt over 100 resolutions on a broad range of issues, including peace and security; economic development; cultural and scientific cooperation; and humanitarian, legal, administrative and financial matters.



As its founding member, Pakistan has been an ardent supporter of the OIC. Pakistan has played a seminal role in cementing the bonds of unity and solidarity, upholding respect for the principles of international law, and fostering economic, scientific and cultural partnerships.



The hosting of this CFM by Pakistan represents an enduring tradition of convening high-level OIC Summits and ministerial meetings since the establishment of the organization. It also reflects the abiding commitment of the people of Pakistan to promote the bonds of Muslim fraternity and foster cooperative partnerships.