Sania joins prize distribution ceremony of 5th PGF Int’l Ladies Amateur Golf C’ship 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): The 3rd and final day of “5th PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship was played under the impressive air show for the March 23 parade on a perfect Mid Spring Day and enjoyed by all participants.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar graciously adorned the event as its chief guest.

Prize distribution ceremony was held at the Golf Course Terrace with a panoramic view of the golf course.



Dr. Sania speaking at the occasion to the august gathering said that it was a moment of joy to see so many young girls taking up competitive sports and to see so many ladies playing championship.



She extended her full support in promotion of ladies in sports.

Dr. Sania spoke about the Ehsaas programme and how it is positively impacting ladies lives in Pakistan.



Later, she mingled with the invitees of the prize distribution ceremony.

As many as 74 Ladies played today in the A, B, C categories and after the splendid air-show the Invitational Category Golfers teed off for a game of golf over 9 holes.

The invitees were from the sponsors of the Championship Ibadat University, Freeline Movers, Serena Hotels and PGF; also joined by few invoitees from the Diplomatic Corp. The Gross Winner was Mrs. Danielle Sara-Bournet (Canada HC) and Net winner Mrs. Lollette (UNMOG).

Welcoming the chief guest, Sponsor, Invitees and Golfers, Ms Zeenat Ayesha (the Tournament Director) thanked her management committee for the hardwork to make this a Ladies Championship managed by all Ladies Team.

She thanked the Islamabad Club management for the support in conducting the event.