16 Basic Police ATS course concludes

Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): The 16 basic anti terrorist course (ATS) for personnel of Islamabad Capital Police concluded in police lines headquarters Islamabad.

The purpose of the course was to enhance the professional capabilities of the police officials.

Police spokesperson said that numerous courses for police officers and officials including ATS, investigation and combat are being organized for police personnel.

A total of 23 women and 46 male police personnel were trained in the three months course in which the officials were trained about physical fitness, weapon handling, recovery of hostages, control of armed elements and maintaining law and order situations.

The course was supervised by the Senior-Superintendent of Police law and order/Deputy Commandant of capital police college, Islamabad.

