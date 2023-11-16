Ten more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, Nov 16 (APP): As many as ten more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,597 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases, seven cases had arrived from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi,two from Potohar town urban and one from Chaklala Cantonment area.

He added that presently 50 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 40 were confirmed cases while 2,556 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered nine FIRs, issued tickets to ten, and a fine of Rs 8,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 4,679 houses and found larvae in 157 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 3,058 places, the teams found larvae at 11 sites during outdoor surveillance.