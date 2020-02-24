Nation standing by Chinese brethren at this hour of trial and tribulation: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the entire Pakistani nation was standing by their Chinese brethren at this hour of trial and tribulation.

“Pakistani nation stands by their Chinese friends, brethren in this difficult time,” he said this during his visit to Chinese embassy.

The chairman called for collective efforts to overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Chinese government to check the coronavirus and for the well-being of Pakistani students in China.

On the occasion, the Chinese envoy welcomed the Senate chairman in the embassy and assured to extend every possible facility to the Pakistani students in China.