Music of film “Uf Ye Ishq” completed

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):The story and music of film “Uf Ye Ishq” had been prepared and its shooting will start in February the next year.

Producer and Director of the film, Muzamal Danish told APP

here on Saturday that the first spell of the film would be

shot in Lahore and the second one will be picturised in Faisalabad.

He said Wajid Zubair had written the story while Saeed

Gillani was poet who written songs for the film. He added

that Music Director M Arshad had composed songs and

music.

He said cast would soon be finalised, however, Mosin Mughal

had been selected for main role in the film.