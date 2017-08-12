Movement for parliament’s sanctity to succeed: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, Aug 12 (APP): Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah
Khan Saturday said the movement for restoration of sanctity
of vote and parliament led by fromer prime minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif would succeed.
Talking to newsmen here, he said the former prime minister
would received a very warm welcome in Lahore.
He said that Nawaz Sharif and his party was struggling
for the right of people. No prime minister in the country had never
completed his tenure and that should now end, he added.
“This movement will not stop here, it will move forward
and Nawaz Sharif will announce the next strategy in this
regard,” he added.
