Marriyum urges Imran to stop using Panama Papers case as crutches for political survival

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday urged the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to stop using Panama Papers case as crutches for political survival.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, she said

Imran Khan still had time to change his negative mindset and start doing constructive politics.

She advised the PTI chairman to utilize the remaining 19

months to the next general election for playing the role of a real and vigilant opposition in the parliament and contribute to the success of CPEC, energy and other development projects through positive criticism.

The minister strongly refuted the claims by Imran Khan about

non submission of documents in the court in regards to the purchase of London flats’ saying that all relevant documents had been submitted in the court.

The minister reminded that Imran used to show the papers in

front of the media claiming that the PTI had all the proofs, but none of those papers had been presented in the court.

She said Imran’s story revolved around his claims of

money laundering, tax evasion, plunder of national wealth, Mariam Nawaz being dependent on the prime minister and that the flats were

purchased in the 1990s.

She said contrary to Imran’s stance in the Supreme Court,

he has sought immunity in the Election Commission taking the position that giving details of unnamed accounts of off shore company and exchange of gifts between him and his wife was not necessary.

Dilating on the issue of terrorism, she said the incidents of terrorism in the country had registered a tremendous nose dive due to

efforts of Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan, positive anti terrorism strategies adopted by the provinces during the last three years, under the stewardship of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, as well as operation Zarb e Azb.

The terrorists attacks’ graph that touched the figure

of around 2200 in the year 2013, fell to 160 during 2017, she added.

The minister said the operation against the terrorists under

the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue unabated till the elimination of the last terrorist.

She said the terrorists could not dent the resolve of the

government as well as the people by such cowardly and detestable acts, and their unholy designs to harm and destabilize the country would never succeed.

The people of Pakistan, its valiant armed force and law

enforcing agencies had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war on terror, she said.

The prevailing situation in the country demanded

impregnable national unity and refraining from doing politics on the issue, she added.