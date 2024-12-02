Seminar calls for immediate due role of world community protect Kashmiri women from Indian state violence

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR ( AJK), Dec 02 (APP):A grand seminar hosted to mark International Day of Violence against Women, at Hattiyan Bala town of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Monday called upon global human rights organizations to immediately move to get stopped the increased human rights abuses including the Indian state-sponsored violence against innocent Kashmiri women in the strife-torn disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

The Institute of Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies organized the seminar, with the collaboration of PGD College-Women’s titled “Kashmir Women the worst victim of Indian State terrorism on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It was largely attended by the women folk besides human rights activists representing various rights’ defender forums.

The International Day of Violence Against Women reminds us of the global commitment to ending all forms of violence against women, reaffirmed by international laws and the moral responsibility of states. Violence against Kashmir women in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir stands as a grave violation of human rights that undermines the dignity and safety of the population of the Internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

Veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Dr. Waleed Rasool said on this occasion that since Kashmir Women were the soft targets, the occupational troops of India used to take advantage to carry on the valance, and the Women were the first causality of the brutal occupation forces.

Dr. Rasool quoted the statements of the UN Secretary-General: “The fight against violence is a collective responsibility. Empowering women is not just a policy—it’s a necessity.” He said that Prominent Human Rights Activists: “Women deserve safety and respect, not fear. Violence against women is a crime against humanity.”

He emphasized that” Our customs teach us to honors women. It is time we truly uphold those values by protecting them from harm so the AJ&K women shall be the voice of the voiceless Kashmiris.

The declaration demanded that Kashmiri women caged in the TiharJail must be released with immediate effect as they are daughters of the soil, they must be given the legal remedy”, it urged.

It appealed to the international community including the international organizations claiming to be the champions of human rights to immediately intervene for earky release of the detained Kashmir freedom struggle women activists including Aasia Andrabi, Naheed Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi and others from Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail where they were languishing since half a decade.

The resolution further urged for the due role of the international community to intensify efforts to protect women’s rights globally, hold accountable those perpetuating violence and provide resources for advocacy and recovery.

“Governments, civil society, and global organizations must collaborate to create safe environments for women everywhere including the IIOJK like globally recognized. conflict zones”, the resolution concluded.