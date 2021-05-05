MIRPUR (AJK): May 05, (APP): Illustrious APHC (All Parties Hurriyat Conference) leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai breathed his last, while in Indian custody in occupied Jammu after a brief illness on Wednesday, said a report from across the line of control (LoC).

The 80 years old elderly senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was facing detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and passed away after a brief illness at GMC in occupied Jammu the report said.

It is widely amongst the local Kashmiris that the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader was poisoned by the occupational authorities in jail. Relatives of other Kashmiri detainees have also expressed apprehensions that they are being poisoned, the report revealed.

Hurriyat chairman Ashraf Sehrai who was admitted at GMC in Jammu on Tuesday after his health started deteriorating at Kot Bhalwal jail, where he was facing detention under Public Safety Act (PSA). He breathed his last this afternoon.

In July 2020 the illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leader Ashraf Sehrai was arrested by Indian occupational forces from his residence in occupied Srinagar and was lodged at Udhampur Jail.

Ashraf Sehrai was elected as the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, which was previously headed by the world-fame distinguished elderly Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Booked under the draconian Public Safety Act, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was on July 12, 2020 shifted to Udhampur Jail in Jammu. His condition deteriorated in the jail and he was shifted, on Tuesday, to a hospital in Jammu where he died.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai was suffering from multiple diseases and was not provided with any treatment during his incarceration. His family members were kept unaware of his health condition.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai.

“He dedicated his life for Kashmir’s self-determination. Many more Kashmiri leaders are at risk in IIOJK. It is India’s responsibility to release all those detained on political grounds to create conducive environment.”