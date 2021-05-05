ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the role of Ulema (religious scholars) was very important in guiding the Muslims public shun sectarianism and demonstrate unity within their ranks. ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the role of Ulema (religious scholars) was very important in guiding the Muslims public shun sectarianism and demonstrate unity within their ranks.

In a meeting with Secretary General of Central Ulema Council Punjab, Hafiz Maqbool Ahmed here the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said Khatam-e-Nabuwat (the belief in end of Prophethood) was one of the basic beliefs, of which the Ummah held unanimous and definite views.