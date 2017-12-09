International Journalism Conference 2017 kicks off

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):The International Journalism Conference 2017

started at a local hotel here on Saturday.

Information Department Punjab government, Foundation for Promotion of Academic Collaboration (FPAC) and German Press Foundation (DPV) are partners in organising the event.

Punjab Government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, while representing Chief Minister Punjab inaugurated the opening session.

Theme of the conference was: Media and Society, Future and Beyond.

Senior journalists from Germany, Afghanistan, Iran, Spain, India,

the USA, Malta and Denmark participated in the event.

On behalf of chief minister, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan read out

the message from Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who welcomed the participants and delegations of the conference and emphasised the universities of Pakistan to learn from the experience of acclaimed foreign journalists.

“Media from Pakistan and abroad will see seek solutions to problems facing the country,” he hoped.

In his key note address, the Punjab government spokesman applauded bravery of Pakistani journalists who even take risk of life while covering incidents of terrorism. He said that the number of terror incidents had significantly decreased due to the initiatives taken by the government.

The nation would never bow down before terrorism, reiterated the

spokesman.

While commending the role of electronic media in particular, he said that by adopting principle of balanced reporting and impartiality, they could make public opinion in even a better manner. Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan assured the journalist community that ‘we are with you’.

President German Press Foundation Christian Zarm, Director International Mrdia, DPV Shams-ul-Haq, Hanns H Mielke (Malta), Axel

Rahmlow (USA), Klaus J Stanek Nierenz and Karl-Heinz Roghofer (Germany), Grit Buttner Berthold (Denmark), Bahadury Ainuddin (Afghanistan), Faimah Shokri (Iran), senior professor of Journalism Dr Mughees-Uddin Sheikh,

Dr Anjum Niaz and president of the conference Aamir Rafique also spoke

at the opening session. A panel discussion was also part of the international conference.