NEW YORK, Sept 21 (APP): President World Bank Group, David Malpass and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ms. Karistalina Georgieva separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

During the meetings held here on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides discussed the economic issues faced by Pakistan with particular reference to the situation after devastating floods in the country.