UN boosting support to Pakistan fighting floods in parts of country; $7 mln mobilized

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (APP):The United Nations is boosting support to Pakistani authorities dealing with the devastating floods in the most affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh, a UN spokesman said Wednesday.

Responding to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the UN team, led by Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis, has mobilized $7 million to respond to the floods.

According to Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across the country since June this year, while 1,293 were left injured.

The spokesman said the UN has provided 1,100 metric tons of food rations, therapeutic feed and nutritional supplements in the affected areas. It also provided medicine, water purification tablets, tents, mosquito nets, blankets, soaps, hygiene and dignity kits, new-born baby kits, tarpaulins and other goods.

“Following a rapid needs assessment, a response plan is being finalized to coordinate the joint response and call for further resources, including from the (UN’s) Central Emergency Response Fund”, Spokesman Dujarric added.

APP/ift