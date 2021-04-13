President Biden sends 'warmest greetings' to Muslims for Ramazan; vows to defend their rights

WASHINTON, Apr 13 (APP):President Joe Biden, marking the advent of of the holy month of Ramazan, sent his “warmest greetings and best wishes to Muslim communities in the United States and around the world,” pledging to stand up for their human rights everywhere.

“As many of our fellow Americans begin fasting tomorrow, we are reminded of how difficult this year has been. In this pandemic, friends and loved ones cannot yet gather together in celebration and congregation, and far too many families will sit down for iftar with loved ones missing,” the president said in a statement Monday.

President Biden said in the message that “our Muslim communities begin the month of revelation with renewed hope.”

“Many will focus on increasing their consciousness of the presence of God in their lives, reaffirming their commitment to the service of others that their faith compels, and expressing gratitude for the blessings they enjoy—health, well-being, and life itself,” they said.

He added that White House festivities marking Ramazan will be held virtually this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they will resume “the traditional White House Eid celebration in person next year, inshallah.

Noting that “Muslim Americans continue to be targeted by bullying, bigotry, and hate crimes” across the country, the president said, “This prejudice and these attacks are wrong. They are unacceptable. And they must stop. No one in America should ever live in fear of expressing his or her faith,” they said.

He vowed that his administration “will work tirelessly to protect the rights and safety of all people.”

the President also noted that his administration ended the Trump administration’s controversial travel ban, which barred admissions into the US from several majority-Muslim nations, and vowed to “stand up for human rights everywhere”.

Three Muslim members of the US Congress — Andre Carson, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — all Democrats shared messages on the occasion of Ramazan on social media.