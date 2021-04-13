ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of Zia Shahid, journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Khabarain News Group.

In their separate messages, the president and the prime minister extended condolences to the family of Zia Shahid.

President Alvi and Prime Minsiter Khan said the services of Zia Shahid in the field of journalism would be long remembered.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Zia Shahid passed away on Monday in Lahore after protracted illness.