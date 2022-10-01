ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the peaceful rise of China as the second largest economy and paramount global power was a source of stability in a perpetually changing world.

On the National Day of China, the prime minister extended the heartiest greetings to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the people of China.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that China offered a promise of hope to the developing world, beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

“The Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation & is the governing principle in formation of a Community of Common Destiny,” he posted in a related tweet.

Personally, the prime minister said that he was deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. “This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he added.

The prime minister further stressed upon the nation that at this stage in their national life, work, work and work alone could lift them out of crises.