Fabricated cypher story blatant attempt to harm Pakistan’s foreign relations: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said it had been proved that Imran Khan crafted a story around the cypher, and conspired to put Pakistan’s foreign relations at stake.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the missing of cypher’s copy from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) was a serious issue. There was a protocol for sensitive documents of the state, if violated; one should be prepared for legal action, he added.

He further said the PMO’s records showed that the cypher’s copy was received there. The then secretary to the prime minister had also admitted that he had given the copy received in the PMO to the prime minister, he added.

Ahsan said it had formerly been decided to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain where did the copy go.

Responding to a question about audio-leaks, the minister said the National Security Council (NSC) had formed a high-level committee to investigate into the matter. “Whoever is found involved will be treated as per the law.”