Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiri people on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP): On the fourth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people and government of Pakistan on Saturday solemnly observed ‘Youm-e- Istehsal’ to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

In their special messages on the occasion, the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister renewed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause and called for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“They have also underscored that India’s unlawful actions on and since 5 August 2019 are aimed at turning the Kashmiris into a marginalized and disempowered minority in their own land,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign minister addressed letters to President UN General Assembly, President UN Security Council, UN Secretary-General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC Secretary General to apprise them of the latest developments in IIOJK.

“In these letters, the Foreign Minister has urged implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future. He has called for a UN-supervised investigation into the human rights situation in IIOJK,” it was added.

The foreign minister also appealed to the international community to urge India to release the incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and political activists, including Yasin Malik, for whom the Indian authorities had recently sought a death penalty.

Ahead of the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, on August 4, the foreign secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK.

He also highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

To express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, a special ‘Walk’ was held in Islamabad this morning along the Constitution Avenue, up to the Parliament building.

The walk was led by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira while the officers and staff members of the ministry participated in the walk.

A range of activities were designed throughout the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, which included public rallies, seminars, webinars, panel discussions and photo exhibitions.

With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world were also arranging special events to raise global awareness about the Indian oppression in IIOJK.