Mishal appeals int’l community to wake up to Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Mishal Hussein Malik, a human rights activist and wife of senior Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik Saturday appealed the international community to wake up and must urge India to lift the inhuman military siege in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. “Kashmiri nation will be free one day because regional peace will remain a distant dream unless the Kashmir issue is resolved as per the UN resolutions”, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Kashmiris all over the world have register their protest against India today that they will never accept India’s illegal occupation of their homeland, she mentioned.

She called international community to come forward and extend support to the legitimate cause of Kashmir and help in resolving the matter in an honorable and dignified manner.

The issue of Kashmir had become an ideology which could never be wiped out from the face of the world by any force, no matter how powerful, she added. Today, the posters in Kashmir valley are demanding reversing of actions of 5th August 2019, settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, release of all political detainees and end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK, she added.

Mishal Malik said Modi government is trying to deflect world attention away from the real issue and hide these shocking ground realities by peddling lies and projecting its concocted normalcy narrative on Kashmir but the fact remains that during the past four years the region has witnessed new heights of assimilation and the erasure of its socio-political, religious and cultural identity.