BEIJING, April 9 (APP)::In order to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, Pakistan and China agreed to establish sister city relationship between Haripur and Yichang.

During a meeting held between Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq and Secretary of Yichang Municipal Committee, Wang Li in Yichang, both sides agreed to promote exchanges and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Welcoming the ambassador to Yichang, Wang Li said China-Pakistan relationship is very special and unique. During the COVID-19 pandemic, solidarity and mutual support has further strengthened this friendship.

He also briefed about the role of Yichang in national development of China and its key strengths particularly in the field of water conservancy and management.

He described measures taken by the Yichang government for its social revitalization and economic recovery.

Ambassador Moin thanked him for warm welcome and expressed satisfaction on exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He appreciated the great efforts of Yichang government during the pandemic to save the lives and health of the people.