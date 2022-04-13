Pak-China experts discuss practical challenges in water governance

BEIJING, April 13 (APP):The Pakistani and Chinese experts discussed practical challenges in water governance at an online international conference titled Understanding Water Governance and Management Strategies: Finding Solutions for Common Challenges.

The conference was aimed at providing a premier interdisciplinary platform for relevant stakeholders and experts to discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and practical challenges in water governance in Pakistan and China.

Prof. Youwei Qin, Associate Professor, Hohai University, Nanjing, China mentioned that due to the impact of climate change, Pakistan and China are at risk of droughts, floods, etc. It is difficult to deal with flood problems of rivers that are in the residential areas with a huge population.

Dr. Zhong-kai Feng, Professor of College of Hydrology and Water Resources, Hohai University, Nanjing, China mentioned that China has made great efforts and achieved success in addressing water resources problems by using many effective engineering measures. He was of the view that the useful measures may provide comprehensive references for Pakistan’s agricultural and water policy reforms as well.

Maryam Raza, Deputy Director, Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future in her opening remarks highlighted that the conference theme holds a lot of significance in this period as rapid population growth, fast urbanization, increasing economic development, and climate change have led to a global water supply crisis. She said, â€œit is important to learn from our neighboring countries like China about their achievements in water governance and related sectors.

The conferenceÂ organized by Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future was attended by around 40 participants from Pakistan and China.