Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leaders on political situation in Pakistan

WASHINGTON, Jul 28 (APP): Mohsin Dawar, a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly, who is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, has met senior U.S. Congressional leaders and briefed them about the political situation in Pakistan and developments in the region, particularly the post-U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Chairman Dawar, who is on a two-day visit to this capital city, met with Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Dean Phillips and Congressman Ami Bera. He also spoke at two think-tanks — the Hudson Institute and Wilson Centre, presenting a holistic perspective on regional peace and stability, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

In his interactions, Chairman Dawar said that respect for the rights and socio-economic development of the region was key to ensuring peace and stability.

“The people of Pakistan, especially the people of the merged areas, have paid the heaviest price in the war against terrorism. From the loss of precious lives to ruining of businesses, houses and becoming internally displaced persons, their sacrifices remain unmatched”. he said.

Chairman Dawar called for the world and regional powers’ unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability.

Stressing the need for a stronger Pak-US partnership, especially in economic sphere and the need to create more opportunities for the youth in the war-hit areas, he said that there was a need to diversify the relationship with greater focus on trade and investment, and addressing impending challenges such as climate change.

“Recent floods in Pakistan and the devastation on massive scale has reinforced the need for a robust Pak-US partnership in tackling the challenge of erratic climate change,” Chairman Dawar said.

He also thanked the US government and the people of the United States for their assistance during the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Underscoring the need for continued engagement of the international community in pursuit of shared objectives, Chairman Dawar said that those who have made tremendous sacrifices for global peace — especially the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan — cannot and should not be abandoned.

“Collective efforts are required to countering terrorism. It is not just a threat for Pakistan but for the entire region, and beyond,” he noted.

Chairman Dawar cautioned that the world should not ignore the disenfranchisement of 40 million Afghans. The precarious situation next door is not conducive to peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Chairman Dawar also highlighted the role of economic development and connectivity in promoting prosperity and peace in the region.

“In the long term, it is the strength of our economies and the depth of our connections that will ensure sustainable peace,” he noted, and called for the creation of an environment conducive to prosperity, thereby diminishing the appeal of extremism.

Earlier, Chairman Dawar also met with Ambassador Masood Khan and the officers of Embassy of Pakistan Washington DC.