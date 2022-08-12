Minar-e-Pakistan replica unveiled at Chaoyang Park Beijing

BEIING: August 12 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque on Friday unveiled the replica of Minar- e-Pakistan (Tower of Pakistan) here at Chaoyang Park to further promote the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Haque said that this is a very special national monument of Pakistan which reminds of a very important moment in the history of Pakistan movement.

On 23rd March 1940, the Muslims of subcontinent demanded through a resolution, a separate homeland for them, he added.

He said Pakistan monument is a symbol of the Independence, freedom, and hope for the 220 million people of Pakistan.

The ambassador said this replica is installed to commemorate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

He hoped that this replica would also serve as a symbol of friendship between China and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chen Wei, Counsellor, Asia Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said that China and Pakistan are all weather strategic and cooperative partners and enjoy deep rooted friendship.

Last year the both countries celebrated 70th years the establishment of diplomatic ties.

“This monument will further enhance awareness about Pakistan among the Chinese people”, he added.

The ceremony was attended by senior diplomats, officials and a large number of Chinese and Pakistani community.