Kazakhstan, China discuss green energy cooperation

ASTANA, July 04 (Kazinform/APP) : Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Hunan Junxin Huangbao Chairman Dao Guo Dai to discuss prospects for cooperation in the sphere of green economy and waste treatment, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.

The parties also focused on the prospects for the development of joint investment waste treatment projects.

The Prime Minister reminded the Head of State stressed the significance of ecological modernization and sustainable development. Kazakhstan regards green transformation as one of the key priorities of the state policy. He noted that Kazakhstan developed the necessary legal basis for implementing the Waste-to-Energy mechanisms adding the Government is open to cooperation with international tech companies.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed interest in further cooperation and noted potential for expanding the partnership.

Hunan Junxin Huangbao is one of China’s leading companies specializing in eco technologies.

It was earlier reported that the Kazakh Government and China’s East Hope Group eye green aluminum production.