Bangladesh’ Islami Andolan Party Delegation meets AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK), Jul 04 (APP):A visiting delegation of renowned Bangladesh’s religious and political party “Islami Andolan” has called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the State metropolis .

“The delegation was comprised of Maulana Pir Syed Muhammad Ishaq Abu al-Khair, son of Pir of Charmnai and Joint Secretary of the Islamic Andolan, Maulana Muhammad Khalid, Maulana Zakir Hussain, Maulana Mohiuddin. Whereas Azad Kashmir, Minister for Information, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah was present in the meeting”, an AJK government official statement issued here said.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest including rapidly changing regional and global scenario with a particular focus on the issue of Kashmir came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister highlighting the brotherly relations between the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, stated that the people of both the countries were united in a bond of love and shared faith.

“Islam ties us in a relationship that is much stronger”, he added.

Briefing the visiting delegation on the current situation in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister emphasized on early and amicable settlement of the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

He said that peace in South Asia was inescapably linked to the Kashmir issue, which remained a primary cause of conflict, bloodshed and human rights violations in the region.

The AJK PM also voiced his serious concern over India’s expansionist designs and it’s settler colonial policies aimed at changing region’s demography.

Lauding the Kashmiris resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism, he said that India had miserably failed to subdue the Kashmiri people despite using all means of oppression and suppression.

Speaking on the occasion, the members of the Bangladeshi delegation expressed their admiration for AJK’s natural beauty.

They also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing development and reconstruction efforts in AJK.

The delegation also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and voiced their grave concern over the atrocities committed against Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation also extended invitation to the AJK prime minister and Information Minister Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah to visit Bangladesh.