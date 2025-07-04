8th Muharram procession: ITP rolls out special route plan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has finalized a special route and diversion plan for the 8th Muharram procession scheduled to take place on Friday.

An official told APP that the main procession will start from Jamia Al-Murtaza in G-9/4 and proceed through Rohtas Road, Tufail Niazi Road, Shan-ul-Haq Road in G-9/1, and Police Quarters Service Road. It will culminate at House No. 14 near Jamia Al-Sadiq in G-9/2.

He said that Rohtas Road (Police Quarter Turn), Tufail Niazi Road (G-10 side), and Khurram Road will be closed to general traffic during the procession.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider advised the public to use alternative routes including Neelum Road, 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, and Srinagar Highway to avoid inconvenience.

CTO Zeeshan said that citizens may also use Margalla Road and the 7th Avenue Loop as alternate options.

CTO urged citizens to strictly avoid illegal parking around the procession route to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

CTO Zeeshan appealed to the public to park their vehicles only at designated parking areas and cooperate with the traffic police.

He said the ICT Traffic Police will be actively guiding citizens and ensuring the safe movement of the mourning procession.