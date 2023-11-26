Jawad Malik urges Saudi Arabia to hire more Pakistanis for its companies

RIYADH, Nov 26 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with the Chairman of Al-Rashid Group of Saudi Arabia, Rashid Saad Al-Rashid, at the company’s headquarters on Sunday.

The Chairman of the Al-Rashid Group welcomed the Pakistani delegation, which included the SAPM, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Farooq, DG of BEOE, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of OPHRD, and Embassy officers.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis also attended the meeting, said a news release issued here.

Al-Rashid Group is a large Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a number of mega-projects in the kingdom. Jawad Sohrab Malik thanked the chairman for hiring a significant number of Pakistani workers.

He specifically urged the Al-Rashid Group to hire more Pakistani workers for their projects. He also assured full cooperation in recruitment from Pakistan. Both heads agreed to further strengthen cooperation.

The SAPM, “I am pleased to have met with Chairman Al-Rashid today to discuss opportunities for further cooperation between Pakistan and the Al-Rashid Group and very grateful for the chairman’s commitment to hiring Pakistani workers and his willingness to consider further recruitment from Pakistan. ”

Rashid Saad Al-Rashid, “We have a long and positive history of working with Pakistani companies and workers, value their contributions to our projects and are committed to continuing to hire Pakistani workers in the future. We are also open to exploring new areas of cooperation with Pakistan.”