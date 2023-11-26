Calls for peace: Religious leaders advocate swift global action to end oppression in Gaza

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP): The leaders from various faiths on Sunday collectively implored the international community to promptly intervene in putting an end to Israel’s aggressive actions and brutality in Gaza.

Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club, the scholars and leaders from diverse religious backgrounds, including the Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, and the Chairman of the All Pakistan Minorities Alliance, Dr. Paul Bhatti emphasized that the events unfolding in Gaza transcend religious affiliations, asserting that these actions were not targeted against any specific faith but rather against humanity.

They extended their plea to the United Nations, Europe, America, Britain, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, urging them to swiftly address the persecution of the oppressed Palestinian population and transition the current temporary ceasefire into a lasting resolution.

The leaders further advocated for the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, designating Al-Quds as its capital. Urging the international community to promptly intervene, they underscored the need for collective efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Leading the presser, Ashrafi who is also the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony, emphasized that Islamic countries and the global community must actively address the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza. He called for concerted efforts to put an end to Israeli fascism, highlighting the worldwide demand for cessation of the conflict in Gaza to facilitate humanitarian relief operations.

Ashrafi lamented the targeting of the Church Hospital in Gaza by Israel, noting that during Israeli attacks, the Church Hospital opened its doors to Muslims. He underscored the gravity of the situation, characterizing the conflict as a war against humanity, resulting in the tragic loss of 13,000 lives, including 5,000 children.

Ashrafi conveyed that the United Nations had reported a severe shortage of food, water, and medicine for the 300,000 people in Gaza. He urged the global community to intensify pressure on Israel to halt the oppression, emphasizing that innocent children, women, and churches had become targets, stressing the need for actions beyond mere appeals.

He asserted that in the face of oppression and disorder, collective voices should rise until Israel embraces peace, underscoring the ongoing necessity for appeals.

Ashrafi decried the inhumane attacks on innocent children and churches, emphasizing their violation of the principles of war. He appealed to all Islamic states to promptly establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Moreover, the religious leaders affirmed their commitment to persist in fostering inter-faith harmony in Pakistan, noting a positive trend in the nation’s overall situation regarding inter-faith relations.

Expressing gratitude, they acknowledged Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for issuing directives on the Jaranwala issue, deeming it a positive development for all.

They highlighted that the visits of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the prime minister to Jaranwala significantly boosted the morale of the victims, instilling hope for the pursuit of justice.