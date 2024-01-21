Israel’s army desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza: Report

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 20 (APP): The Israeli military has desecrated at least 16 cemeteries during its deadly ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found, leaving gravestones in ruins, soil upturned and in some cases bodies exposed.

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, where fighting escalated earlier this week, Israeli forces destroyed a cemetery, removing bodies in what the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN was part of a search for the remains of the hostages captured by Hamas on October 7.

Satellite images and images on social networks show the massive destruction of cemeteries. CNN has seen that all this evidence points to a systematic practice wherever Israeli ground forces have advanced in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has defined the move as part of a search for the remains of captives taken by the Palestinian fighters during the operation al-Aqsa Strom in early October, the US-based broadcaster added.

Legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes, stressing that the intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law.

The Israeli army also said that sometimes “there is no other option” but to target cemeteries if it sees that Hamas targets are hiding there.

However, satellite images revealed that the Israeli army has used the cemetery for its own combat strategy and to strengthen its positions.