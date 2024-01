ZURICH, Jan 20 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland Aamir Shouket hosted a dinner Friday night here for Akhuwat Foundation.

According to a post of the ambassador on X, about 150 people representing Pakistani diaspora and other Swiss guests attended the event.

Dr Amjad Saqib, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation briefed the audience on work his organization is doing to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.