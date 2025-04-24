32.7 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsIran and Russia work to boost economic ties at 18th Joint Commission...
International News

Iran and Russia work to boost economic ties at 18th Joint Commission in Moscow

25
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Moscow, Apr 24 (IRNA/APP): The 18th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission has opened in Moscow, with expert discussions underway on energy, transportation, and trade.

The two-day session kicked off on Wednesday with technical meetings where working groups are drafting multiple partnership agreements.

The finalized documents will be reviewed by the commission’s co-chairs—Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev—before the ministers sign the concluding agreement on the final day.

Key topics on the agenda include establishing an Iranian gas hub, facilitating Russian gas exports to Iran, cooperating on peaceful nuclear energy projects, developing the North-South Transport Corridor, and streamlining financial, trade, and agricultural exchanges.

The previous session, held in Tehran from February 26–28, 2024, concluded with a final agreement and 18 additional cooperation documents.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan