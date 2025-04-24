32.7 C
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting

CHICHAWATNI, Apr 24 (APP):Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nargis Kahtoon Jafri on Thursday presided over the health department’s meeting and reviewed ongoing anti-polio drive.
Deputy District Officer Health, Dr Asim Waqar and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The AC directed to achieved fixed targets of the drive in all areas of the tehsil.
He urged the people to cooperate fully with health workers to vaccinate anti-polio drops to children up to five years in the area.
The AC said the campaign aimed to protect children from permanent disability and save the country’s future.
Dr Asim assured the meeting that health department had made sufficient arrangements to achieve the targets of the anti-polo drive in the area.
The meeting also reviewed the performance of health workers in the ongoing drive.
