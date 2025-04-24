32.7 C
Islamabad
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRailways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved
Domestic

Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved

25
- Advertisement -
KHANEWAL , Apr 24 (APP):Railways Multan Division on Thursday retrieved encroached land valued at approximately Rs 10 million.
An official spokesman said following the direction of federal minister Hanif Abbasi, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Zulfiqar Sheikh ordered an operation against illegal occupiers near Mian Shameer and Makhdoom Pur Pahoran railway stations.The operation was carried out by railways staff with the support of a heavy police contingent.
DS Railways stated that efforts were underway to reclaim every inch of land seized by land grabbers. He also warned occupiers to vacate the premises voluntarily or face strict action from the administration.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan