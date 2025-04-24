HEMS 2025: Chinese delegation signs 37 deals worth $435 million in Lahore

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Apr. 24 (APP): The Chinese companies signed 37 deals worth $435 million during the 4th Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS) held in Lahore from April 17 to 19, reflecting the growing economic ties between China and Pakistan.

More than 200 Chinese firms joined this year’s event—double the number in 2024—making the Chinese contingent the largest among foreign participants. The Pakistan Embassy in Beijing attributed the increase to coordinated efforts by its Beijing office and consulates in Shanghai, Chengdu, and Guangzhou, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

During the three-day event, over 150 Chinese companies took part in business-to-business meetings across various sectors, including healthcare, engineering, and mining. These meetings led to the signing of 37 MoUs, LOIs, and contracts valued at over $435 million.

Key agreements included a $60 million quartz stone export deal (with a $10 million investment component), a $50 million interest by Chinese company to invest in developing mineral resources, a $45 million joint venture in medical device manufacturing, and an $80 million technology transfer contract in electric vehicles. Chinese interest also expanded into salt, copper, fluorite, gemstones, IT, real estate, and branding of Pakistani products.

A dinner hosted by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif brought together over 800 delegates from 50 countries. The active participation by Chinese delegation, the largest foreign contingent, was widely acknowledged.

The Prime Minister commended the Ambassador and his team for facilitating the largest-ever Chinese business delegation to Pakistan.

On the sidelines, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi met the Chinese Consul General in Lahore, and senior officials of Punjab Government, including the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary of the BOI.

At the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), he led a roundtable with senior provincial officials across agriculture, industry, healthcare, and investment, briefing them on Embassy’s facilitation efforts for Chinese investors and more targeted B2B engagements.

The Embassy also partnered with Habib Rafiq (Pvt.) Ltd. to host an exclusive networking lunch, bringing together key Chinese and Pakistani business leaders to explore opportunities in the minerals, construction, and auto sectors.

APP/asg