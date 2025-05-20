Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge: WHO

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, May 20 (WAM/APP) : Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge — a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region, WAM reports.

‘’Modifiable behavioral risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and mental stress continue to drive its prevalence,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, in a message on the World Hypertension Day to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection and control. This year, on its 20th anniversary, it is being observed with the theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!”

“Hypertension remains a leading contributor to premature mortality from heart attacks and strokes in our region. Worryingly, the unmet need — defined as the gap between those with high blood pressure and those adequately diagnosed, treated, and controlled — remains as high as 88%. This indicates that 9 out of every 10 people with hypertension are not receiving optimal care,” Wazed noted.

‘’With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global goal of reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third by 2030,” she added.

‘’On this World Hypertension Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to act strongly and collectively. Let us work together to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life—free from the preventable complications of hypertension,” she urged. As reported earlier, the 78th WHO Assembly is to promote traditional medicine.