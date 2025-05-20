How to stay safe during a heat-wave — WHO recommendations

- Advertisement -

Astana, May 20 (Kazinform/APP) : Heat has become the leading cause of weather-related deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 489,000 people die from heat-related causes each year. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on WHO recommendations on how to stay safe during heat-waves.

In extreme heat, the human body struggles to regulate internal temperature, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion, kidney injury and cardiovascular stress. The effects can be sudden and severe: hospitalizations and deaths may spike within hours or days of a heatwave onset.

WHO emphasizes that the health impacts of heat are predictable and largely preventable. With effective public health measures and coordinated action across sectors, many deaths and illnesses can be avoided. However, awareness remains low both among health workers and the general public.

The WHO recommends staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day, and keeping living spaces cool by blocking direct sunlight with curtains or blinds and ventilating at night. Using fans or air conditioning, if available, can offer critical relief, with air conditioners recommended to be set at 27 °C. Even a few hours in a cool environment each day can significantly reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Hydration is another key aspect of heat protection. People are advised to drink water regularly, even if they do not feel thirsty, about one cup per hour and at least 2 to 3 litres per day. They should avoid beverages that can lead to dehydration, such as alcohol and sugary drinks. Eating lighter meals more frequently can also help the body cope with high temperatures.

Taking cool showers or baths can help lower body temperature, and those who must go outside should remain in shaded areas as much as possible. Light, loose-fitting garments made of breathable fabric, as well as wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses, can offer additional protection outdoors.

WHO also emphasizes the importance of checking in on family, friends and neighbours, especially those who are older, live alone or have health conditions that put them at greater risk during extreme heat.

“Some people are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heat, including young children, older people, and people with chronic health conditions, so keep in touch with family, friends and neighbours, especially those who spend much of their time alone. By looking after each other and staying informed, we can minimize the impact of extreme heat on our communities,” notes Dr. Skender Syla.