Monday, August 25, 2025
HomeDomesticTwo smugglers arrested at Ghazi Ghat check post
Domestic

Two smugglers arrested at Ghazi Ghat check post

167
- Advertisement -
DERA GHAZI KHAN, May 20 (APP):Police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered huge quantities of non-custom-paid items worth millions of rupees at Ghazi Ghat check post late last night.
Police said here on Tuesday that the check post officials intercepted two cars — LE-489 and BDO-901. Upon checking, they found 2770 outers, cigarettes valuing over Rs 5.5 million and hot filter/cool filter for tobacco worth over Rs 600,000. From the second vehicle BDO-901, police recovered a 9mm pistol, magazine and bullets.
Two accused were arrested and put in the lock-up for investigations.
DPO Syed Ali commended Ghazi Ghat police post Incharge Muhammad Ayub Buzdar and his team for their vigilance that helped them arrest the alleged smugglers.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan