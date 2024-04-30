GIU honors 18 distinguished individuals at Dubai ceremony

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP):Glory International University (GIU) organized a ceremony in Dubai to bestow Honorary Doctorates upon 18 outstanding individuals representing various nations and fields of expertise.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Pale Sansan Hermann, the UAE director of the University, emphasized GIU’s expansion and future endeavours in the United Arab Emirates, while Dr. Naser Sulaiman extended a warm welcome and thanked participants for their valuable contributions.

Glory International University, initially located in the United States, honoured notable figures from various global fields with prestigious Honorary Doctorates at a grand event held at Dusit Thani, Dubai recently.

Dr. Naser Sulaiman, the UAE director of the University, initiated the ceremony with a warm welcome address, ushering in an evening of acknowledgment and festivity.

Prof. Pale Sansan Hermann provided an overview of GUI’s development since 2015, emphasizing the university’s growing international reputation.

Moreover, he discussed the institution’s upcoming initiative to expand its presence in the UAE, marking its third location after the USA and Burkina Faso.

Dr. Naser Sulaiman wrapped up the proceedings with a sincere vote of appreciation, thanking all attendees for their valuable contributions to the event’s success.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Srikanth Chittarvu and hosted by Criza.

The esteemed jury, led by Prof. Pale Sansan Hermann, GUI Director to Africa, and Dr. Naser Sulaiman, the University’s National Director of UAE, Dr. Abdulla Ali Salem Al Mubarak, Dr. Anwar Al-Yasiri, Dr. Mohanad Al Wadiya, and Dr. Munir Ahmad, conferred Honorary Doctorates upon 18 deserving recipients from various countries such as the UAE, India, Pakistan, Ivory Coast, Nepal, Canada, Egypt, Turkey, and others.

These recipients excel in diverse fields including Social Service, Business Law, Management, Literature, Arts, Business Administration, Journalism & Media Communication, and Telecommunications.