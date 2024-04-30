Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Pakistan earned US $614.947 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows an increase of 1.99 percent as compared to $602.949 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year (2022-23), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 10.44 percent, going up from $165.360 million last year to $182.620 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services dipped by 48.59 percent from $88.590 million last year to $45.540 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services however increased by 78.56 percent from $76.770 million to $137.080 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport witnessed a nominal decline of 2.62 percent going down from $424.759 million last year to $413.647 million during July-February 2023-24.

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services decreased by 5.97 percent, from $283.790 million to $266.850 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 7.05 percent, from $ 17.720 million to $ 18.970 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services witnessed an increase of 3.71 percent from $123.249 million to $127.827 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 72.37 percent going up from $8.470 million to $14.600 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services witnessed a decrease of 16.13 percent from $2.790 million to $2.340 million, while the export of other road services increased by 115.85 percent from $5.680 million to $12.260 million.

The export of postal and courier services dipped by 6.42 percent, from $4.360 million to $4.080 million, the data revealed.

