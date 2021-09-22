FM Qureshi, Sheikh Mohammed discuss Afghan situation

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Wednesday discussed Afghan situation

The foreign minister held a meeting with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session.

Recalling the recent interaction with his Qatari counterpart during the latter’s visit to Pakistan earlier this month, the two leaders exchanged views on various bilateral, regional and global issues, in particular on the situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity.

He underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan in order to prevent the emergence of humanitarian and economic crises in the country.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties rooted deeply in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.