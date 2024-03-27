FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Wednesday discussed entire gamut of the bilateral relations and looked to enhance mutual cooperation in different sectors.

The foreign minister, on X, said that it gave him immense pleasure to receive congratulatory telephone call from the Bahrainian counterpart.

“Looking forward to further strengthening and solidifying our relations between our two countries,” he further posted.

