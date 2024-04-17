FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperation

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Wednesday discussed the key bilateral issues.

They also reaffirmed commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, economy, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The foreign minister, on his X account, said that he was pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from the Czech counterpart and extended invitation to him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.