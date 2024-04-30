US, China, UK remain top destinations for Pakistani exports during Jul-March

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first nine months of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-March 2023-24 were recorded at US 4,046.415 million against the exports of US $ 4,530.379 million during July-March 2022-23, showing a decline of 10.68 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $2,141.737 million against the exports of US $1,524.761 million last year, showing an increase of 40.46 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1,529.0428 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1,494.643 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1,486.937 million against US $1,081.886 million last year, showing an increase of 37.43 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1,120.160 million against US $1,264.178 million last year, data said.

During July-March, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1,024.731 million against $1,103.214 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $825.439 million against $852.925 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $1,084.927 million against the exports of US $1,045.738 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $375.319 million against $401.044 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $488.322 million against US $588.293 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $378.478 million against US $440.766 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $404.650 million against US $524.192 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $516.341 million during the current year compared to US $357.172 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $259.599 million against US $240.413 million.