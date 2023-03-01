ISLAMABAD March 01 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Wednesday said that expanding trade ties with the US, the largest trading partner and export destination for Pakistan, remained a foremost priority of the government of Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC). During the meeting, the ambassador said that Pakistan was working with the US business community for enhanced cooperation in the agriculture sector through sharing of knowledge, expertise and research for meeting its domestic requirements and enhancing agricultural productivity.

The USSEC delegation included Doug Winter, Chairman, Stan Born, Vice Chairman, Jim Stutter, CEO, and Rosalind Leeck, Executive Director External Relations. Minister (Trade) Azmat Mahmud was also present during the meeting, a press release said.

Soybean Export council represents the entire range of soy supply chain including farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations.

Working in 80 countries across the globe, USSEC plays a leading role in soy market development and meeting requirements for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed.

Talking to the ambassador, the delegation said that USSEC wanted to assist Pakistan in livestock development and meeting its soy requirements. ‘Right to Protein’ was a basic right of the people, especially children and the young and there existed a huge scope of forging win-win partnership with Pakistan, said the chair of USSEC.

The meeting was informed that the United States produced approximately 120 million tons of soy, annually, with 60% being exported to countries across the globe. Soy exports to Pakistan were less than a million ton annually.

Issues related to soy exports including regulatory framework and laws governing import of genetically modified products also came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan was committed to easing regulatory regime and facilitating businesses in the country.

He said that regulatory framework for importing GM products including soy was being streamlined in the country for the ease of importers and the business community and every effort was being made to expedite approval processes.

The ambassador encouraged the delegation to play its role in building linkages of US farmers, processors, merchandizers and other constituents of soy supply chain with their Pakistani counterparts.

He assured the delegation of full support of the embassy in realizing full trade potential in agriculture sector.