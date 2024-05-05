Deputy PM, VC Zheng express determination to complete CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD, May 05 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zheng Jianbang on Sunday expressed their determination to complete all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and further upgrade this cooperation to achieve shared objectives.

During a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s firm support to China’s core issues and underscored the importance of enhanced mutually productive ties through close economic collaboration and cooperation.

Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang reaffirmed China’s support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

“The two sides reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and exchanged views on deepening exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the National People’s Congress of China,” it was added.

Dar and Zheng also discussed China’s growing relationship with the OIC and underlined the importance of dialogue and understanding for mutual peace and prosperity.