Cultural, tourism industry development conference held in Decheng, China

BEIJING, Apr 29 (APP): A cultural and tourism industry high-quality development conference was held in Decheng district, China’s Shandong province. With the theme of “The Land of Great Virtue Beholds the Canal Once More”, the conference recreated the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Dezhou Section of the South Canal, and showcased the results of the “Two Rivers Hand in Hand” connecting corridor project, through organizing a series of activities.

Municipal Party Secretary Tian Weidong attended and declared the opening which was also attended by party members, officials and a large number of local and foreign guests.

In his speech, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary, Mayor Zhu Kaiguo said that at the Shandong Province Cultural and Tourism Industry High-quality Development Conference, which just ended, Dezhou wasÂ identified as the host city of the 2025 conference.

“We will take this opportunity to enable high-quality implementation of the Yellow River, the Grand Canal National Cultural Park hand in hand project,” he added.

To further beautify the golden signboard, “Hospitable Shandong – the Land of Great Virtue,” we will dig deeper into traditional culture, inherit the red gene, construct high-quality projects, make full use of cultural resources, tell new and live cultural stories, excel and refine the cultural industry.

He invited the guests to visit Dezhou, to immerse themselves in its deep cultural history, to revel in the ecological splendor of its pristine and ancient landscapes, to engage with the region’s vibrant and diverse folk traditions, and to observe the dynamic industrial energy.

Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of Municipal People’s Congress and Secretary of Party Committee of Decheng District, Zhang Zezhong made a key recommendation during his speech.

The city’s high-star hotels, lodging cultivation list, 2024 new star tourist hotels, lodging list, and industrial tourism key cultivation list were released. “Two Rivers Hand in Hand” cultural experience corridor boutique tourism line, selected 17 cultural and tourism recommendation officers.

A key project signing ceremony was held on site, including 18 cultural and tourism projects as signatories, with a total investment of RMB 5.642 billion. In addition, a signing ceremony of financial institutions to support the high-quality development of cultural tourism was also held.

The city’s cultural tourism group signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Cultural Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd. It also signed a common action plan with Wucheng County Government and the Four Women’s Temple Junction Project Management Bureau.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Synergistic Development Cities (Dezhou, Datong, Chifeng, Ulanqab) signed a cooperation agreement on culture and tourism. A pairing agreement was signed by a provincial theater group with a grass-roots troupe of Dezhou. The Municipal Government signed a strategic agreement with Huazhu Group and Shandong Cultural Tourism Group.

The participants of the events included persons in charge of national and provincial tourism industry associations, chief leading comrades of county and municipal governments, relevant city departments, members of the city’s tourism development leadership group, city financial investment institutions, and key cultural and tourism enterprises.

The participating guests also visited King Sulu Royal Garden, Dezhou Antique Market, Canal Ancient Street and other places to inspect and learn.