NEW YORK, Mar 24 (APP):The friendship between China and Pakistan over the past 70 years has grown into a “towering tree, deep rooted in the hearts of the two peoples,” Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said at a virtual meeting held on Tuesday to celebrate Pakistan Day.

“China and Pakistan are iron brothers, and have forged the time-tested friendship,” he told the ceremony in which several Ambassadors accredited to United Nations, UN officials and Pakistani-Americans took part.

The meeting, organized by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, was presided ver by Ambassador Munir Akram, who profusely thanked his counterparts for joining the event and for their friendly sentiments for Pakistan.

China, Ambassador Jun said, was happy to see Pakistan’s achievements since its establishment and, more importantly, to be able to share that journey with Pakistan.

“We have been working closely at the United Nations,” in upholding together multilateralism and the international order based on international law, he said.

The Chinese envoy highly praised Pakistan’s contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations, and actively engaging in the United Nations efforts to promote peace as well as in the implementation of the 2030 global development agenda.

“And we have also personally seen what Ambassador Akram is doing, as the President of the ECOSOC in meeting the challenges of today,” he said, while referring to the economic and financial problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are also seeing the good results of cooperation, after the launch of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the Chinese Ambassador said, noting that China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner for the six consecutive years.

Speaking next, Azerbaijan’s Yashar Aliyev said, congratulating the people of Pakistan, said, “Today we honour the heroic efforts of Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and all other great leaders that led to the creation of strong and independent Pakistan.”

He commended Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment” to multilateralism, to the United Nations, and especially to its peacekeeping pillar.

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been forged over time to the level of enduring strategic partnership,” Ambassador Aliyev said, pointing out that Azerbaijan, and Pakistan were bond by ties across the entire spectrum of relations — political, cultural, economic.

Iran’s Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the date March 23 was the manifestation of the collective resilience, and unwavering resolve of the Pakistani people toward independence and unity.

“Since the establishment of Pakistan, compassion, tolerance, brotherhood, and a sense of liberation have consolidated Pakistan into one nation,” he said, noting its active role at the international and regional forums, in particular the UN and non- aligned movement.

“The friendly relations between Iran and Pakistan are also a source of pride, and success, as they are deep-rooted, not only in geography, but also in our historical religious and cultural bonds,” the Iranian Ambassador said.

“In this regard,” he said, “We should pay tribute to the great thinker of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad, who has captured the thoughts of Iranians, with his Persian poetry.”

Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador Mirgul Moldoisaeva said, “Our bilateral cooperation as well as our multilateral cooperation on the platform of the UN and other international organizations will deepen and strengthen.”

Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglun said, “The level of our relations today is a proof of our determination to further deepen our cooperation to the benefit of posterity.

“I would like to emphasize that Turkey will continue to stand together with Pakistani brothers and sisters through thick and thin.”

Saudi Arabian Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said that Saudi-Pakistan relations are deep-rooted, binding the two nations together in religious, cultural, historic, geographic, strategic, and in many other ways.

“We are delighted to be hosts to millions of Pakistanis who have lived in Saudi Arabia, and many of them continue to live in Saudi Arabia in peace and harmony with their Saudi brothers,,” he said, adding that the two countries are the backbone of the Islamic Ummah.

“Without these two major powers and centers, we would not be able to fend off the numerous challenges that our two nations and the Islamic ummah in general face”, he said, hoping that Islamabad-Riyadh relations will continue to flourish under the leadership in both countries.

The Saudi Ambassador said the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad is a symbol of the commitment of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to the cause of Islam.

Niger Ambassador Abdou Abarry ssaid, “You can be proud of the progress Pakistan has made, economically, socially, and militarily, and, with these achievements and a strong national unity, your country stands as a regional power to be reckoned with.”

He paid to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah that inspired the Muslims of the sub-continent.

“Finally,” the Niger envoy said, ” as we celebrate, in this month of March, the right of women and their contributions to development of nations, Pakistani women stick out as example of courage and leadership in the like of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and young activists like Malala and other female high-ranking officials in the army and the public service, who have tremendously contributed to the rise and shine of Pakistan.

Qatar’s Ambassador Alya Al-Thani said that friendship between her country and Pakistan was based on strong foundations of common faith, culture, principles and values.

“We both advocate for dialogue mediation and international cooperation and solidarity to address existing and emerging international challenges,” she said.

Sri Lankan Ambassador Peter Pieris said that the unique bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two countries have grown from strength to strength, with the people of Pakistan, enjoying a special place in the hearts of the people of Sri Lanka.

“The robust cooperation between our two countries, both at the bilateral and multilateral fora have expanded over the years, to cover a broad spectrum of areas for the mutual benefit of the peoples of our two countries.

“Sri Lanka, as a close friend and partner, welcomes the socio-economic development of Pakistan,” he said.

He thanked Pakistan for the constant and unwavering support extended to safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. “Sri Lanka is deeply grateful for such assistance.”

Uzbekistan Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov said his country was enjoying very strong relations with Pakistan, encompassing economic, cultural, and educational fields.

“I would like to add to inform that Uzbekistan and Pakistan recently have started working on a joint project to develop infrastructural projects in our region, connecting South and Central Asia and, I think, this project will be very conducive to even more deepening of the relationship.