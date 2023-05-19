Buddha stood for peace, compassion and non-violence: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, May 19 (APP): Pakistan Thursday highlighted Gautam Buddha’s message of peace, compassion and non-violence at a commemoration of his birth, enlightenment and passing of the ascetic and religious teacher.

“The life and teachings of Gautam Buddha have left an indelible impact on the world, inspiring countless generations to pursue a path of peace, compassion, and non-violence,” Ambassador Munir Akram on the ‘Day of Vesak’.

The event was co-sponsored by the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Thailand and Sri Lanka

The land of Pakistan and the Indus Valley, Ambassador Akram said, have greatly benefitted from the civilization, which the Buddha brought to the world, as manifested in the Gandhara civilization in the great ancient city of Taxila and the sacred shrine of Takht-i-Bahi.

“The sacred Day of Vesak offers an opportunity to reflect on the timeless wisdom of Buddha,” the Pakistani envoy said.

“Peace, understanding and a vision of humanity that supersedes national and other international differences, which is so essential for us to cope with the complexities and the turbulent challenges of our times,” he said.

“On this Day of Vesak,” Ambassador Akram added, “Let us all renew our commitment to stand together as One Humanity, show kindness and compassion to the most vulnerable and truly leave no one behind in our search for peace and prosperity.”